27.6 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 5, 2025
type here...

ArSRLM launches official website to strengthen digital governance in rural development

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 4: In a significant stride towards enhancing transparency, digital governance, and community outreach, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) today launched its official website — srlm.arunachal.gov.in — at its State Mission office in Itanagar.

- Advertisement -

The launch was ceremoniously led by Sangeeta Yirang, Chief Executive Officer-cum-State Mission Director of ArSRLM, in the presence of senior officials, thematic experts, and key stakeholders. The event also saw the symbolic distribution of departmental diaries, underscoring the importance of documentation, coordination, and strategic planning in rural development initiatives.

Related Posts:

The newly launched website serves as an integrated digital platform offering real-time access to programme updates, policy guidelines, beneficiary data, and key mission resources. Designed to streamline internal processes and empower rural communities, the platform reflects ArSRLM’s commitment to transparency and participatory governance.

As of June 2025, ArSRLM has successfully reached over 1.35 lakh rural households across 1,234 villages in 27 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The mission’s robust efforts in community mobilization and capacity-building have supported 15,971 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and enabled 4,526 women beneficiaries to become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ — a flagship milestone denoting rural prosperity and women’s economic empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Jechonia Islary, Chief Operating Officer (Programme), said:

- Advertisement -

“The launch of this website is more than a technological upgrade. It reflects our commitment to open governance, ease of access, and citizen-centric service delivery. We envision this platform as a tool for collaboration and communication with the rural communities we serve.”

The programme was coordinated by Charu Okam, Programme Manager (Knowledge Management & Communication), and attended by officials from various mission wings, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), who applauded the step towards digital advancement.

A presentation on the website’s key features was delivered by Sonny Patey, State Mission Manager (Monitoring & Evaluation and MIS), highlighting its user-friendly interface and ease of navigation for stakeholders and the public alike.

The website was developed in collaboration with the in-house IT team and Sumato Global Tech Pvt. Ltd., a Guwahati-based tech firm, whose representatives were also present at the launch.

- Advertisement -

With its digital-first approach, the ArSRLM website is poised to become a central hub for stakeholders, Self Help Groups, and citizens—supporting a more inclusive, informed, and digitally empowered rural development framework in Arunachal Pradesh.

Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers 5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore