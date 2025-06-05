ArSRLM launches official website to strengthen digital governance in rural development

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 4: In a significant stride towards enhancing transparency, digital governance, and community outreach, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) today launched its official website — srlm.arunachal.gov.in — at its State Mission office in Itanagar.

- Advertisement -

The launch was ceremoniously led by Sangeeta Yirang, Chief Executive Officer-cum-State Mission Director of ArSRLM, in the presence of senior officials, thematic experts, and key stakeholders. The event also saw the symbolic distribution of departmental diaries, underscoring the importance of documentation, coordination, and strategic planning in rural development initiatives.

The newly launched website serves as an integrated digital platform offering real-time access to programme updates, policy guidelines, beneficiary data, and key mission resources. Designed to streamline internal processes and empower rural communities, the platform reflects ArSRLM’s commitment to transparency and participatory governance.

As of June 2025, ArSRLM has successfully reached over 1.35 lakh rural households across 1,234 villages in 27 districts of Arunachal Pradesh. The mission’s robust efforts in community mobilization and capacity-building have supported 15,971 Self Help Groups (SHGs) and enabled 4,526 women beneficiaries to become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ — a flagship milestone denoting rural prosperity and women’s economic empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Jechonia Islary, Chief Operating Officer (Programme), said:

- Advertisement -

“The launch of this website is more than a technological upgrade. It reflects our commitment to open governance, ease of access, and citizen-centric service delivery. We envision this platform as a tool for collaboration and communication with the rural communities we serve.”

The programme was coordinated by Charu Okam, Programme Manager (Knowledge Management & Communication), and attended by officials from various mission wings, including the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY), who applauded the step towards digital advancement.

A presentation on the website’s key features was delivered by Sonny Patey, State Mission Manager (Monitoring & Evaluation and MIS), highlighting its user-friendly interface and ease of navigation for stakeholders and the public alike.

The website was developed in collaboration with the in-house IT team and Sumato Global Tech Pvt. Ltd., a Guwahati-based tech firm, whose representatives were also present at the launch.

- Advertisement -

With its digital-first approach, the ArSRLM website is poised to become a central hub for stakeholders, Self Help Groups, and citizens—supporting a more inclusive, informed, and digitally empowered rural development framework in Arunachal Pradesh.