27.7 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 2, 2025
type here...

Arunachal CM inaugurates new infrastructure at Oju Mission School

Pledges continued support

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently inaugurated a newly constructed G+2 academic building and a dining hall at the Oju Mission School in Papuh Nallah, marking his first visit to the institution.

- Advertisement -

Paying heartfelt tribute to the late Binny Yanga, founder of the Oju Mission, Khandu lauded her humanitarian legacy and pledged continued government support to sustain and grow her vision. “She has left a legacy of humanity behind, which can only be cherished and supported,” he said while addressing students and teachers.

Related Posts:

The Chief Minister credited former Governor Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra for advocating infrastructure development at the school after a personal visit, which led to the immediate sanction of the new buildings. He also thanked the current Governor, Lt Gen K.T. Patnaik, for encouraging him to visit the school and assess the government’s potential support.

Expressing his admiration for the work of the Oju Welfare Society, Khandu assured comprehensive assistance, including exploring grant-in-aid options in consultation with the Chief Secretary. He also emphasized adding value to the Society’s various welfare initiatives.

At its Naharlagun center, the Society runs multiple social welfare projects including a craft center, free legal aid clinic, short-stay home for women, unit for children with special needs, children’s home, specialized adoption agency, and a tailoring training unit. Khandu commended these initiatives and appealed to the public to support such causes voluntarily.

- Advertisement -

During the visit, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a G+2 Skill Development Multipurpose Building at the Society’s Naharlagun premises.

He was accompanied by Education Minister P.D. Sona and veteran leader Kamen Ringu, who donated the land for the Oju Mission School.

15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers 5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune