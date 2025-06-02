Arunachal CM inaugurates new infrastructure at Oju Mission School

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 1: Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently inaugurated a newly constructed G+2 academic building and a dining hall at the Oju Mission School in Papuh Nallah, marking his first visit to the institution.

Paying heartfelt tribute to the late Binny Yanga, founder of the Oju Mission, Khandu lauded her humanitarian legacy and pledged continued government support to sustain and grow her vision. “She has left a legacy of humanity behind, which can only be cherished and supported,” he said while addressing students and teachers.

The Chief Minister credited former Governor Brig (Retd) B.D. Mishra for advocating infrastructure development at the school after a personal visit, which led to the immediate sanction of the new buildings. He also thanked the current Governor, Lt Gen K.T. Patnaik, for encouraging him to visit the school and assess the government’s potential support.

Expressing his admiration for the work of the Oju Welfare Society, Khandu assured comprehensive assistance, including exploring grant-in-aid options in consultation with the Chief Secretary. He also emphasized adding value to the Society’s various welfare initiatives.

At its Naharlagun center, the Society runs multiple social welfare projects including a craft center, free legal aid clinic, short-stay home for women, unit for children with special needs, children’s home, specialized adoption agency, and a tailoring training unit. Khandu commended these initiatives and appealed to the public to support such causes voluntarily.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for a G+2 Skill Development Multipurpose Building at the Society’s Naharlagun premises.

He was accompanied by Education Minister P.D. Sona and veteran leader Kamen Ringu, who donated the land for the Oju Mission School.