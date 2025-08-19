Awareness programme on Natural Farming held in Tawang under National Mission

HT Correspondent

TAWANG, Aug 18: An Awareness-cum-Orientation Training Programme on Natural Farming under the National Mission on Natural Farming was conducted on Monday at Tawang with the active participation of PRI members, farmers, SHG members, community resource persons, KVK scientists, officials of the Agriculture Department, and representatives from ArSRLM.

Welcoming the participants, District Agriculture Officer Pema Dechhen highlighted the harmful effects of excessive chemical usage in crop production and stressed the importance of adopting natural farming practices for sustainable agriculture.

Addressing the gathering, public leader Tenzin Monpa emphasized the need to preserve local germplasm and called for the effective implementation of project activities in a mission-oriented manner through the collective involvement of all stakeholders.

According to an official statement, during the technical session, Tawang Entomologist KB Kayastha shared insights into various aspects of natural farming, explaining that it is a diversified farming system integrating crops, plants, and livestock to ensure optimum utilisation of functional biodiversity.

The programme served as a platform to spread awareness and encourage local farmers to adopt eco-friendly and sustainable farming practices in the district.

