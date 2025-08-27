33.3 C
Clash Between Rival Clans in Arunachal’s Kamle District Leaves Three Injured

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

ITANAGAR, AUGUST 27: A bloody fight erupted between Milli and Yukar clan members in the Poku region of Kamle district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Tuesday, August 27, seriously injuring three people.

The incident, according to a situation report filed by the Officer-in-Charge of Raga Police Station, was caused by an old land dispute. The authorities have warned that the tension could further escalate between the two opposing groups.

To avert further violence, the district government has asked all licensed arms holders from both the clans to leave their guns at Raga Police Station or other nearby police outposts by August 27, 2025. The officials threatened that non-compliance would lead to automatic cancellation of the concerned arms licenses. The government has also heightened security operations in the region to ensure peace and prevent further disturbance.

Four Smugglers Held With Drugs Worth ₹15 Crore in Manipur’s Churachandpur

The Hills Times -
