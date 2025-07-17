Dispensing pump managers sensitised on legal metrology standards in Naharlagun

HT Correspondent

NAHARLAGUN, July 16: The Department of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a one-day sensitisation programme on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for dispensing pumps under the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) and Papum Pare district.

The programme, organised by the department’s Publicity and Propaganda branch, was held at the Conference Hall of the Controller’s Office in C-Sector, Naharlagun.

According to an official statement, over 45 managers and Power of Attorney (PoA) holders of petrol depots operating in the region participated in the session.

The programme aimed to familiarise stakeholders with key legal provisions under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and its associated rules, to ensure fair practices and protect consumer interests.

In his keynote address, Deputy Controller of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, Tasso Gurro, urged all participants to maintain compliance with prescribed norms.

Emphasising the importance of accuracy and transparency, he appealed to fuel pump managers to uphold the standards laid down by law and ensure that consumers are not subjected to malpractice or short delivery.

The technical session featured Gamkhong Singpho, Assistant Controller (Headquarters), who elaborated on the Legal Metrology Act’s provisions regarding the operation of dispensing pumps.

He detailed the requirements for verification and stamping, the proper display of verification certificates and price boards, and the mandatory availability of 5-litre and 10-litre conical measures for consumer checks.

Debia Tana, Assistant Controller (Yupia), highlighted common malpractices observed across fuel stations in the ICR, including short delivery, adulteration, incorrect billing, and electronic or mechanical manipulation.

He cautioned participants that such violations would attract strict penal provisions under the Legal Metrology Act, including possible cancellation of licences.

He also advised strict adherence to operational guidelines issued by Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and other oil companies, in addition to the legal requirements.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Taba Tabin, Assistant Controller (Publicity & Propaganda), followed by the distribution of certificates to participants.