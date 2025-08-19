District-level NCORD meeting held in Tawang

HT Correspondent

TAWANG, Aug 18: The District-level Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) meeting was held on Monday at the Conference Hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Tawang, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS.

According to an official statement, the meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Dr DW Thongon, I/C Additional DC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, DMO Dr Thutan Lhamu, representatives from the Army, SSB, intelligence agencies, Market Welfare Committees, WWA, Hoteliers Association of Tawang, and other stakeholders.

In his address, Dy SP Tawang Tasso Kato highlighted the ongoing initiatives of Tawang Police, which include awareness programmes in schools, joint drives with villagers and the SSB to uproot wild cannabis, and promotion of the UMANG app for reporting illegal activities.

He also informed about the use of the MANAS portal and shared that 77 Inner Line Permit (ILP) violators with expired permits had been apprehended.

The Deputy Commissioner reiterated government instructions for stricter vigilance on ILP violations and stressed the importance of coordination among departments to avoid repetition of awareness programmes in schools, thereby minimising classroom disruptions.

She also reviewed surprise checks on pharmacies and directed strict compliance against the sale of medicines without valid prescriptions.

A proposal for establishing a de-addiction centre in Tawang has already been submitted, she added.

SP Tawang elaborated on the SOP for earmarked detention centres for illegal immigrants and emphasised the need for collective efforts by all stakeholders for effective results.

He also suggested the installation and regular monitoring of CCTV cameras at strategic locations, citing their usefulness in policing.

Addressing concerns from the Market Welfare Committee regarding drug peddlers, the SP clarified provisions under the NDPS Act, noting that addicts are to be rehabilitated in de-addiction centres under parental assurance, while peddlers will face strict legal action without exemption.

CDPO Dondup Pema informed the meeting that government directives mandate all Heads of Offices and NGOs to integrate awareness of the POCSO Act in every programme conducted.

The meeting concluded with OC SB Kesang Norbu extending gratitude to all attendees and urging members to provide further suggestions and support for ensuring a secure and drug-free Tawang.