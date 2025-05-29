From 2-Rupee Mosambi to a Life of Purpose: My Journey as a Woman Entrepreneur in Namsai

Nang Otika Namchoom

I was born and raised in Namsai, a serene district in Arunachal Pradesh, where childhood memories are stitched together by the earthy fragrance of the land and the sight of lush mosambi trees swaying in the wind. My mother, a diligent farmer, grew mosambis in abundance. Yet, I often found myself questioning the sight of those golden fruits being sold for a mere rupees 2 each. It felt like a loss—not just in value, but in potential.

- Advertisement -

In 2006, I took a small but bold leap. I opened a mosambi juice bar, fueled by a simple idea: instead of selling two mosambis for rupees 4, why not transform them into a glass of fresh juice worth 50? That tiny shift in perspective was the spark that would change the course of my life. What began as an experiment turned into a passion, and eventually, a mission.

A few years into the venture, my family faced a deeply personal challenge. My father was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, and it was one of the scariest chapters of our lives. Desperate to help, I immersed myself in studying nutrition, detox, and liver health. That period transformed me — and my business. I began developing health-focused detox drinks, each one crafted with care and knowledge, designed to heal from the inside out.

Another turning point came when I decided to combine the juice bar with a car wash — an idea that many initially thought unusual. But I believed in its simplicity: people waiting for their cars often need a place to relax. Why not offer them a rejuvenating drink while they wait? The idea clicked. What seemed unconventional became a local favorite, turning the space into a vibrant, welcoming hub for wellness and community.

At the heart of everything I’ve built is a commitment to women’s empowerment. I believe deeply in the potential of young women — especially those who haven’t had the chance to work before. Many of my employees are first-time workers, and watching them grow in confidence, independence, and skill has been one of the most fulfilling parts of my journey.

- Advertisement -

Our motto is simple but powerful:

Drink well. Live well.

Every juice we serve is made with intention — to nourish, to heal, and to inspire.

Looking back, I’m amazed at how something as small as a 2-rupee fruit sparked a journey that’s transformed my life and touched so many others. My journey as a woman entrepreneur in Namsai is still unfolding, but I walk it every day with pride, purpose, and hope — hope for a healthier community, stronger women, and a world where even the humblest beginnings can lead to beautiful destinations.