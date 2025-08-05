Mayor joins international volunteers in Itanagar cleanliness drive

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: In a significant effort to promote urban cleanliness and environmental stewardship, Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang participated in a large-scale cleanliness drive organised by ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z), an international student volunteer organisation under the World Mission Society Church of God, according to an official statement.

The drive, conducted along the stretch from IG Park to the Civil Secretariat Gate, saw participation from scores of local residents alongside student volunteers from South Korea. Volunteers collected litter, segregated waste and interacted with citizens to promote sustainable living and climate-conscious behaviour.

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Phassang lauded the initiative, stating that the enthusiastic participation of both local and international students reflected a shared commitment to safeguarding the environment.

“If international volunteers can take the initiative to clean our streets, we, as citizens, must feel even more responsible for our own city,” he said.

The Mayor urged residents of the Capital Complex to embrace Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) in maintaining cleanliness and greenery.

He also announced plans to formally collaborate with ASEZ and involve them in future awareness campaigns on waste management and environmental sustainability within IMC jurisdiction and across the state.

ASEZ, which operates in more than 175 countries, undertakes voluntary service projects in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on fostering civic responsibility, environmental consciousness and youth-led climate action.

The campaign concluded with participants pledging their continued commitment towards a cleaner, greener Itanagar and expressing hope that similar initiatives would be adopted across Arunachal Pradesh.