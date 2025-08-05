25 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
type here...

Mayor joins international volunteers in Itanagar cleanliness drive

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 4: In a significant effort to promote urban cleanliness and environmental stewardship, Mayor of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Tame Phassang participated in a large-scale cleanliness drive organised by ASEZ (Save the Earth from A to Z), an international student volunteer organisation under the World Mission Society Church of God, according to an official statement.

- Advertisement -

The drive, conducted along the stretch from IG Park to the Civil Secretariat Gate, saw participation from scores of local residents alongside student volunteers from South Korea. Volunteers collected litter, segregated waste and interacted with citizens to promote sustainable living and climate-conscious behaviour.

Related Posts:

Addressing the gathering, Mayor Phassang lauded the initiative, stating that the enthusiastic participation of both local and international students reflected a shared commitment to safeguarding the environment.

“If international volunteers can take the initiative to clean our streets, we, as citizens, must feel even more responsible for our own city,” he said.

The Mayor urged residents of the Capital Complex to embrace Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) in maintaining cleanliness and greenery.

- Advertisement -

He also announced plans to formally collaborate with ASEZ and involve them in future awareness campaigns on waste management and environmental sustainability within IMC jurisdiction and across the state.

ASEZ, which operates in more than 175 countries, undertakes voluntary service projects in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), focusing on fostering civic responsibility, environmental consciousness and youth-led climate action.

The campaign concluded with participants pledging their continued commitment towards a cleaner, greener Itanagar and expressing hope that similar initiatives would be adopted across Arunachal Pradesh.

7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Plantation drive ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ held in Itanagar

The Hills Times -
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort 10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam