NDMA and SDMA delegation reviews disaster preparedness in Tawang

HT Correspondent

TAWANG, Sept 2: A high-level delegation from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) visited Tawang on Tuesday to take stock of the district’s preparedness and response mechanisms for natural disasters.

According to an official statement, the delegation held detailed discussions with district authorities and line departments with the aim of strengthening coordination, assessing existing plans, and identifying measures to enhance resilience in the disaster-prone Himalayan district.

The review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tawang Namgyal Angmo, IAS, was attended by senior officials from NDMA, SDMA, the district administration and various line departments.

The visiting team comprised Joint Advisor NDMA PK Singh, Under Secretary NDMA Saroj Kujur, NDMA Consultants Dr Vajeem Iqbal and Dr Mili, Consultant SDMA Damchin Norbu, and the Assistant Director of SDMA. From the district side, Superintendent of Police DW Thongon, AC-cum-Incharge ADC Tawang SW Mosobi, and other departmental officers were present.

In her welcome remarks, ADC Sangey Wangmu Mosobi acknowledged the difficulties faced by the visiting delegation in reaching Tawang due to incessant rains and landslides, remarking that such challenges reflect the everyday realities of local residents who battle snow and ice in winter and mudslides during the monsoon.

Addressing the gathering, NDMA Consultant Dr Vajeem Iqbal explained the broader objectives of the visit.

He highlighted the importance of robust district-level disaster management mechanisms and shared details of various national schemes, standard operating procedures, and guidelines formulated by the NDMA.

He further stressed that knowledge sharing and documentation of best practices are essential in reducing risk and ensuring swift relief in times of crisis.

Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo presented a detailed account of the district’s ongoing initiatives, noting that Tawang had conducted glacial lake outburst expeditions last year and that surveys of other vulnerable lakes are being planned as part of future preparedness measures.

The district administration, she said, has been working to strengthen coordination across departments while also involving local communities in awareness and response-building exercises.

During the interactive session, Joint Advisor NDMA PK Singh sought inputs from various line departments regarding their contingency plans, challenges, and capacity gaps.

Officials from health, police, public works, power and other departments shared their perspectives, enabling the visiting team to assess the district’s overall readiness.

The meeting concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by District Disaster Management Officer Genden Tsomu, who expressed gratitude to the NDMA and SDMA officials for their visit and for sharing valuable guidance that would contribute to better preparedness in the district.

Later in the day, the delegation visited key locations across Tawang to assess ground realities and understand the specific vulnerabilities of the terrain.

The field inspection was aimed at aligning on-the-ground conditions with the planning framework discussed during the meeting.

The official statement noted that the visit is expected to pave the way for stronger disaster management practices in Tawang with greater emphasis on preparedness, inter-departmental coordination and community engagement. Authorities believe that the interaction between national, state and district-level stakeholders will help develop more effective strategies to mitigate risks posed by floods, landslides, glacial lake outbursts and other natural hazards in the region.