NSCN operative arrested in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, June 13: Arunachal Pradesh Police has arrested a National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K-YA) operative in Tirap district, an official said.

Acting on intelligence input by Assam Rifles, the state police’s Tirap unit carried out an operation earlier this week that resulted in the arrest of NSCN (K-YA) cadre self-styled captain Kamwang Chakhtey, SP Sinjalta Singpho said on Friday.

He said Chakhtey had been involved with the group since 1995.

A revolver, a hand grenade, live ammunition, organisation stamps and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash were recovered from his possession, the official said.

The SP said the arrest delivers a major blow to the outfit’s local network and reinforces public confidence in the security forces’ dedication to peace and security. (PTI)

