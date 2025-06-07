PMC Chief Councilor appeals for public support to make Pasighat tidy

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 6: Chief Councilor of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), Okiam Moyong Borang, has appealed to the citizens of Pasighat and its adjoining areas to extend their full support and cooperation in transforming the city into a clean, green, and beautiful urban space.

Addressing media persons, Borang emphasized that, much like the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, PMC is committed to civic development and urban management. “Though Pasighat is not officially part of the Smart City project, we are actively involved in discussions and continuously share ideas, suggestions, and feedback with relevant stakeholders. We also work to fulfill public demands and aspirations similar to those addressed under the Smart City initiative,” she said.

Borang expressed satisfaction that all eight councillors of PMC, despite earlier political differences, are now united in their mission. “After the elections, we set aside party affiliations and began working collectively as municipal representatives, putting development first,” she added.

The Chief Councilor acknowledged the challenges faced in the past, particularly concerning garbage disposal and management, but credited public cooperation for helping the council achieve notable progress. “Even with limited funds, we’ve managed waste collection and disposal. Since I assumed office, we’ve initiated key projects such as improving drainage systems, building public toilets, and ensuring better garbage transportation and sanitation efforts in each ward,” she informed.

Borang noted that time constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Assembly elections, and political transitions posed significant delays in project execution. Despite this, PMC managed to complete several works, including the construction of a Multi-Utility Building-cum-PMC Office at Gumin Nagar, and implemented projects under the 14th Finance Commission, while awaiting more funds under the 15th Finance Commission.

Highlighting the people’s expectations, she said, “Pasighat residents expect both PMC and Smart City-level development. We are working hard as a team to meet these aspirations and ensure that Pasighat becomes a peaceful, progressive, and sustainable city.”

Borang, representing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reiterated her party’s commitment to public welfare and regional development. With municipal elections likely in December, she expressed hope that the work done by the current council will be acknowledged and supported by the people.

“We are determined to leave no stone unturned in our efforts and hope to return stronger in the next term with the public’s support,” she concluded.