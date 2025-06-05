Pune-based NGO donates oxygen plant to Indian Army Field Hospital in Tawang

HT Bureau



NAMSAI, June 4: In a laudable act of service to the nation, Soldiers Independent Rehabilitation Foundation (SIRF), a Pune-based NGO, has donated a 200-litre capacity oxygen plant and refilling facility to the Indian Army’s Military Field Hospital located at Teli Village, under the Tawang circle.

The oxygen plant was formally dedicated to the soldiers of the Indian Army’s Tawang sector by Major General KS Grewal, SM, VSM, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the 5 Mountain Division. The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Sumedha Yogesh Chithade, President of SIRF, along with executive members of the foundation.

Expressing deep appreciation on behalf of the Army and the people of Tawang, Major General Grewal said:

“This noble gesture by the SIRF Foundation is deeply appreciated. The oxygen plant will serve not only our soldiers but also the civilians of Tawang, as all Army facilities are shared equally with the local population.”

He also acknowledged the foundation’s dedicated efforts, highlighting that SIRF members traveled to Tawang twice to ensure the completion of the project. The GOC extended special thanks to the engineers and technical team responsible for the plant’s successful installation, noting its vital contribution to strengthening emergency medical infrastructure in this strategically sensitive border region.

During the ceremony, Major General Grewal felicitated the President and executive members of SIRF, as well as the technical and military personnel who played key roles in executing the project.

The event was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Sangey Wangmu Mosobi (EAC Tawang), Dy. SP Tasso Kato, DMO Dr. Rinchin Neema, Tenzin Jorden, President of NGO Monyul, ex-servicemen, Commander Tawang Brigade Brigadier Bhupal Singh, SM, Colonel Milind Sawant, other senior Army officers, and ladies from the Tawang Brigade.

This initiative stands as a sterling example of civil-military cooperation, underscoring the shared commitment to national service and public welfare. With its far-reaching impact, the donation is expected to enhance critical care capabilities in one of the country’s most remote and strategic areas.