Thursday, June 12, 2025
Sonalika Jiwani takes charge as East Siang Deputy Commissioner

Collective support of Team East Siang will surely take the district to greater heights

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 11: Sonalika Jiwani, IAS (AGMUT: 2017), officially assumed charge as the new Deputy Commissioner (DC) of East Siang district recently, expressing her commitment to taking the district a “notch higher” in terms of public service delivery and development initiatives.

Taking over from outgoing DC Tayi Taggu at a formal ceremony held at the DC Office, Jiwani praised her predecessor’s dedication to public service, noting that his zeal has greatly inspired her.

Outlining her priorities, she emphasized focused efforts on urban sector development and the effective implementation of various government welfare schemes currently in the pipeline. Her goal, she said, is to ensure that the benefits of development reach every section of society, particularly at the grassroots level.

Speaking to ADC HQ Tatling Pertin, administrative officers, HoDs, and staff members present during the interaction, the new DC underlined the importance of dedication, work ethics, and teamwork.

“Having taken charge of one of the most performing districts in the state, I believe that the collective support of Team East Siang will surely take the district to greater heights,” she said.

She further expressed confidence that the combined administrative expertise of the officers and the cooperation of the people of East Siang will play a pivotal role in driving the district forward.

