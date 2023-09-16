1 Dead, 3 Injured In Police Firing In Dima Hasao

Haflong, Sept 15: One DNLA ceasefire cadre died and three others sustained injuries at Maibang in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Friday when police opened fired after being attacked by DNLA cadres.

According to Dima Hasao SP Mayank Kumar, this incident occurred during the early hours at Natun Lampu on Friday. The incident occurred when a police patrolling team, led by officer in-charge SI Mahirul Zaman of the Maibang Police Station had an altercation with DNLA camp commander Somesh Bodo. Zaman had requested Bodo and his group to return to their designated camp during their patrol in the area. However, when the patrolling team returned to the area later, they discovered that the banned outfit’s commander and a few others were still outside the camp, leading to another argument.

“When the police patrolling team passed near Kashmaipur, their vehicle was attacked by approximately 20 DNLA cadres, who were armed with sticks and knives. Faced with overwhelming numbers and in their self-defense and the authority granted by the government, the police were left with no other choice, but to fire a single controlled shot into the air. Soon the cadres fled from the scene,” said SP Mayank Kumar.

“Unfortunately, during the gunfire one DNLA cadre sustained a critical bullet injury and was rushed to the civil hospital in Haflong where he was declared brought dead,” Kumar said.

The victim has been identified as Babujit Hapila alias Ali Hapila (24) and was the son of Briju Hapila. He hailed from Longmailal Village in Haflong.

Meanwhile, two other DNLA cadres, Thomas Nunisa and Debaron Johori, suffered minor bullet injuries on their legs and backs.

“The two DNLA cadres who sustained minor bullet injuries are being treated and their condition is stable now,” said Kumar.

SP Mayank Kumar also expressed his deep condolences for the loss of a life in the incident.

Meanwhile, the district commissioner has ordered a magisterial enquiry based on a report received from the Dima Hasao superintendent of police. Sub-divisional officer of Maibang, Meganjoy Thaosen has been entrusted with the responsibility to conduct an inquiry.

The purpose of this inquiry is to determine the facts and circumstances that led to the incident resulting in the tragic death of the cadre.

On the other hand, Devojyoti Mukherjee, inspector general of police of Nagaon and Hill Range have been appointed by Assam Police to enquire into the incident. He will submit his report at the Assam Police headquarters in Guwahati within the next seven days.