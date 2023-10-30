3rd North East India Festival Concludes With Cultural Extravaganza

HT BUREAU

GUWAHATI, Oct 29: The third edition of the North East India Festival at Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City concluded on Friday with a vibrant cultural extravaganza, showcasing a kaleidoscope of different cultures of the Northeast.

The three-day festival that began on October 27 was not only an amalgamation of different cultures, but also proved to be an apt platform for dignitaries and delegates from India and Vietnam to engage in constructive dialogues on education, trade, and cultural awareness. Union ministers, chief ministers, provincial leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, tour operators from both countries actively participated in the event.

The concluding day of the festival was brought to life by mesmerizing performances by artistes from Northeast India who showcased different dance forms, including Bagrumba (Boro), Bhortaal (Assam), drum ensemble and flute (Meghalaya), Tiwa Dance (Assam), Mwsaglangnai (Boro), Bihu Dance (Assam), Mishing (Assam), Daosri Delai (Boro), Drum Beating (Meghalaya), and Jarapagla (Boro). Vietnamese artists also added a unique flavor to the event through a display of their folk culture.

The festival witnessed an array of discussions and partnerships in education exchange, trade and business initiatives, flight connectivity, and tourism collaborations. Stakeholders, entrepreneurs, and representatives from educational institutions came together to explore opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The atmosphere was further enlivened by electrifying performances by renowned bands from North East India and Vietnam, including Bright Lights, Rapper Huynh Cong Hieu, The Kod Crew, Baba, Summersalt India, Saigon LH, and Bollywood DJ Cyco.

A spectacular fashion show featuring top-notch designers of Northeast India impressed the audience with their exquisite designs and rich fabrics from the region. Celebrity showstoppers and glamorous models from Vietnam graced the runway, presenting creations by Bidyut and Rakesh, Daisy G Momin under the label “Daisy’s”, Manjushree Saikia under the label “Ura Maku”, and Babbi Kevichusa under the label “Bambi”.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organiser of the North East India Festival, said, “We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming response from the local community and the staunch support from Vietnam’s stakeholders, local communities, and our representatives from India. The North East India Festival is in perfect alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy. We engaged in fruitful discussions on education exchange programmes between India and Vietnam, as well as collaborative efforts in tourism. Talks are underway with stakeholders to establish direct flight routes between Vietnam and North East India.”

“The outcomes have exceeded our expectations. The festival is not merely a cultural show; it is a platform for forging stronger ties in economy, education, and cross-cultural connections. We look forward to an even grander event next year,” he said.

Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City said, “The 3rd North East India Festival has been an exceptional platform for distinguished figures from both India and Vietnam to engage in enriching dialogues. This event has not only strengthened the existing bonds between our nations, but has also laid the foundation for even deeper collaboration in the future.”

