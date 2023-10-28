North East India Festival In Vietnam To Forge Bilateral Ties With India

HT BUREAU

GUWAHATI, Oct 27: The 3rd edition of the North East India Festival in Ho Chi Minh City is all set to take the bilateral relations between India and Vietnam to another level.

The festival that began in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City on Friday intends to strengthen the ties between the two countries in areas of academics, trade, business, and culture. A distinguished assembly of important stakeholders, including chief ministers, union ministers, and entrepreneurs from both nations will be participating in the event.

The inaugural programme witnessed the participation of several notable personalities and associations from various provinces in Vietnam.

The festival is a harmonious blend of culture and diplomacy. It began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by a mesmerizing Sattriya dance performance by Mridusmita Das Bora. H.E. Sandeep Arya, India’s ambassador to Vietnam, delivered the opening lecture setting the tone for the festival. RK Ranjan, India’s minister of state for external affairs and Tran Phuoc Anh, director general of the external relations department in Ho Chi Minh City under Vietnam’s ministry of foreign affairs also spoke on the occasion.

The day featured enlightening talks on various destinations, including Assam, Arunachal, Meghalaya, and Nagaland, presented by government officials and experts from India, emphasizing the unique attractions of these regions. The festival’s cultural extravaganza was brought to a magnificent close with a drum ensemble performance of the traditional music of tribes of Meghalaya by Troupes from Meghalaya, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi, Jaintia, and Garo tribes.

The second day of the festival on Saturday is set to impress the audience with the Incredible India Exhibition with a dedicated textile zone and state-specific exhibition zones from various North Eastern states of India. The day will also include discussions on trade and investment opportunities, the handloom and handicraft industry, and investible projects in the Northeast region.

Shyamkanu Mahanta, chief organizer of the North East India Festival said, “The entire programme is deeply rooted in the Act East Policy. Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted on how the North East India Festival held in Bangkok played a pivotal role in boosting the connections between India and Bangkok, significantly strengthening ties in South East Asia. This year special emphasis is being accorded to cultural exchange with Vietnam. Our vision extends to encompass educational and trade exchange programmes.”

“What began as a platform for the North East has now blossomed into one of India’s largest forums promoting not only cultural exchange, but also trade, commerce, education, tourism and more. We are enthusiastic and optimistic about witnessing tangible outcomes from this initiative,” he said.

The festival’s diverse programme includes an Investment and Trade Session, a Tourism B2B Meet, and a people-to-people exchange meet, with the aim of nurturing academic exchange, promoting educational programmes, and enhancing cultural understanding between India and Vietnam. The Investment and Trade Session will facilitate interactions between the DoNER ministry, Invest India and the investor’s community of Vietnam, thereby forging long-term business relationships.

The particular festival promises to be a testament to the growing partnership between India and Vietnam, reinforcing their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties. This extraordinary event underscores the Act East Policy and sets the stage for a future filled with opportunities and collaborations.