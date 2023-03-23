Middleman, 2 Lat Mandal Arrested On Bribery Charges In Assam

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 23: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department of Assam on Thursday arrested a Lat Mandal of Thelamara Revenue Circle in Assam’s Sonitpur district on bribery charges. The arrested Lat Mandal has been recognized as Parag Borah, who is posted as O/O Circle Officer, Thelamara Revenue Circle.

- Advertisement -

Taking to Twitter, IPS Surendra Kumar announced, Borah was trapped and caught red-handed while accepting the bribe money of Rs 15,000 from the complainant for processing of partition of his land.

The team further laid the second trap in the O/O of Dhing Revenue Circle and detained Pinaki Debnath, Mandal for demanding a bribe from the complainant for mutation of his land in conspiracy with a middleman. The middleman named Amran Ali, Tarani (petition writer) has been caught red-handed after he accepted the bribe from the complainant in conspiracy with the Lat Mandal.