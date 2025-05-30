2,054 new members join UPPL in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 29: In a significant political development, more than 2,054 individuals from various parties, including the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) during a programme held at Rup Nath Brahma Field in Ramfalbil, Kokrajhar, on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The large-scale induction marks a notable boost to the UPPL’s grassroots strength in the region.

The joining event was organised by the Dotma Block Committee of the UPPL in association with the Kokrajhar District Committee of the party.

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Region and president of the UPPL, was present at the event, along with Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary, MLA Lawrence Islary, and several other dignitaries.

The party leaders extended a warm welcome and felicitated the new members.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, CEM Boro said the UPPL is witnessing a surge in popularity across the Bodoland region.

He stated that people from diverse communities are increasingly expressing support for the party and joining its ranks in large numbers.

“UPPL’s strength lies in the trust of the people. And today, that trust grew even stronger. I’m delighted to address a massive gathering at Dotma and welcome 2,054 new members who’ve joined our collective journey of peace, unity, and progress,” Boro said.