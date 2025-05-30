24.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 30, 2025
type here...

2,054 new members join UPPL in Kokrajhar

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 29: In a significant political development, more than 2,054 individuals from various parties, including the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP), joined the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) during a programme held at Rup Nath Brahma Field in Ramfalbil, Kokrajhar, on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The large-scale induction marks a notable boost to the UPPL’s grassroots strength in the region.

Related Posts:

The joining event was organised by the Dotma Block Committee of the UPPL in association with the Kokrajhar District Committee of the party.

Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Region and president of the UPPL, was present at the event, along with Assam Cabinet Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Lok Sabha MP Joyanta Basumatary, UPPL General Secretary Raju Kumar Narzary, MLA Lawrence Islary, and several other dignitaries.

 The party leaders extended a warm welcome and felicitated the new members.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the gathering, CEM Boro said the UPPL is witnessing a surge in popularity across the Bodoland region.

He stated that people from diverse communities are increasingly expressing support for the party and joining its ranks in large numbers.

“UPPL’s strength lies in the trust of the people. And today, that trust grew even stronger. I’m delighted to address a massive gathering at Dotma and welcome 2,054 new members who’ve joined our collective journey of peace, unity, and progress,” Boro said.

5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CM calls for effective implementation of student welfare schemes

The Hills Times -
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore Shilpa Shetty Redefines Elegance with Modern Ethnic Flair 10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India