24-hour electricity supply is our top priority: Power Minister Prasanta Phukan

GUWAHATI, Dec 10: Assam Power Minister Prasanta Phukan, stated on Tuesday that the government’s primary goal is to guarantee the 24-hour uninterrupted electricity supply across the state.

In the most recent Cabinet expansion, Phukan was given the portfolio of power minister. He received the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya on top of Guwahati’s Nilachal Hills prior to taking over as head of the power department on Tuesday.

The minister said, “Assam has been progressing rapidly under the able leadership of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Over the past few years, the power department has taken a number of actions to guarantee reliable electrical connectivity throughout the state. I will do everything in my power to continue the department’s work while also looking for fresh opportunities.”

He also asserted that he will hold meetings with top officials of the power department in the next couple of days to discuss uninterrupted power supply across the state.

“Ensuring the supply of 24 x 7 electricity is our top priority. I will discuss with the officials to understand the whole scenario. I have just got the responsibility of the power department and it will take a few days to get an overall idea of the various points,” Phukan added.

Meanwhile, another minister Ranjeet Dass who got the tourism department also took blessings at Kamakhya temple today to seek blessings.

While interacting with media persons, Dass said that the state government is giving priority to promote tourism in Kamakhya temple which attracts a huge number of devotees from across the country.

The minister stated, “Our top priority is the development of tourism centring the Kamakhya temple, which is a tourist destination. Throughout the year, this place draws a large number of devotees from all across the nation and even from beyond. I was given the responsibility of the tourism department by the chief minister. I have come here to take blessings of Goddess Kamakhya and I have also interacted with stakeholders to look into potential new tourism-related prospects at Nilachal Hill.”

Notably, the state government plans to construct a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in accordance with the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor in Varanasi.

The present 3000 square feet of open area around the temple will increase to around 100,000 square feet, spread across three levels, according to a government official.

Meanwhile, the government has planned to build a ropeway at the Kamakhya temple atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati.

An extensive study was already conducted by the state government to run the ropeway service from Kamakhya railway station to the temple.

With a capacity of carrying 1000 people per hour, the ropeway will operate in each direction. It will traverse the distance to Nilachal hills within 7 minutes.

The state government has set a deadline of June 2026 to complete the ropeway.