63rd Triennial Conference of Sadou Assam Ahom Sabha to take place in Jorhat

JORHAT, Dec 13: The preparations are in full swing for the three-day 63rd triennial conference of the Sadou Assam Ahom Sabha (All Assam Ahom Association), State Committee, scheduled to be held at the Jorhat District Sports Association Ground from January 5 to 7.

The venue of the conference has been named Purnananda Buragohain Kshetra in honour of Buragohain, a notable nobleman who served as the Prime Minister in the court of Ahom king during the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

During the three-day event, various activities such as a cultural program, a book fair, a trade fair, and a quiz competition will be organised. Ethnic food stalls will also be set up in the premises of the conference venue.

Renowned Tai Ahom scholars, academicians, and eminent personalities, including the renowned filmmaker Jahnu Barua, are scheduled to attend the conference. The event will also witness the release of an over 500-page souvenir edited by Chao Pranab Borpatra Buragohain.

A massive and colorful cultural procession is planned to be taken out across the town on the last day of the program.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, minister for Cultural Affairs and Industries and Commerce Bimal Borah, Revenue and Disaster Management Jogen Mohan, Jorhat MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, have been invited to the conference and are expected to be present at various programs.

The 130-year-old All Assam Ahom Association is a premier body of the Ahom community, with Padmanath Gohain Baruah, a doyen of Assamese literature, as its founder-president. Gohain Baruah was also the founder-president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha.