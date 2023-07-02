Diphu Karbi Katholik Nimarli Asong 33rd foundation day celebrated

HT Bureau

DIPHU, July 1: The 33rd foundation day of Diphu Karbi Katholik Nimarli Asong (DKKNA) was celebrated with a daylong programme at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School auditorium here on Saturday.

The programme started with the celebration of the mass, which was officiated by Rev Fr Thomas Maripurath, Parish Priest of Diphu parish and joined by Rev Fr John Timung, vicar general, Diphu Diocese; Rev Fr Zacharias Mundekathara and Rev Fr Anthony Ingti. The holy mass was participated by the women of Diphu parish.

After the holy mass, the flag of DKKNA was hoisted. The DKKNA flag was hoisted by the president, Lucia Teronpi. The departed members of DKKNA were remembered at homage.

Later, a meeting was held, where Beauty Rongpipi spoke on economy and savings to be practiced by women at home and Fr Anthony Ingti spoke on the role of women in keeping clean at home, church and society.

During the celebration, the DKKNA also felicitated 43 aged women of Diphu parish. They were given gifts.

The celebration ended with the lowering of the DKKNA flag in the evening by the president, Lucia Teronpi.