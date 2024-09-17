9th Sivasagar Book Fair scheduled for October 15 to 24

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 16: The 9th Sivasagar Book Fair, organised by ‘Khoj’ in association with the Sivasagar district administration, will be held from October 15 to 24 at the Boarding Field. A preparatory meeting, presided over by Rohini Gogoi, president of the NGO Khoj, was held at Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary School.

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, a committee was formed with Dr Sabyasachi Mahanat as president, Bhoirab Munda as working president, Samiran Phukan as secretary, Akash Duwori and Dipankar Saikia as assistant secretaries, and Partha Pradip Bora as chief coordinator. The magazine for the fair will be edited by Muktab Hussain and Pronob Bora.

Over 40 booksellers and publishers from Kolkata have already confirmed their participation. The committee urges support and cooperation from all book lovers and institutions. For inquiries, the contact numbers are 9395026365, 94352236780, and 7002481915.