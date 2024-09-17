32 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, September 17, 2024
type here...

9th Sivasagar Book Fair scheduled for October 15 to 24

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 16: The 9th Sivasagar Book Fair, organised by ‘Khoj’ in association with the Sivasagar district administration, will be held from October 15 to 24 at the Boarding Field. A preparatory meeting, presided over by Rohini Gogoi, president of the NGO Khoj, was held at Sivasagar Government Higher Secondary School.  

- Advertisement -

During the meeting, a committee was formed with Dr Sabyasachi Mahanat as president, Bhoirab Munda as working president, Samiran Phukan as secretary, Akash Duwori and Dipankar Saikia as assistant secretaries, and Partha Pradip Bora as chief coordinator. The magazine for the fair will be edited by Muktab Hussain and Pronob Bora.  

Over 40 booksellers and publishers from Kolkata have already confirmed their participation. The committee urges support and cooperation from all book lovers and institutions. For inquiries, the contact numbers are 9395026365, 94352236780, and 7002481915.

How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend 10 Heritage Sites You Must Visit In Bali This Winter Top 10 Whisky Brands to Try in India