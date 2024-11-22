18 C
AAGSU stages protest in Jamugurihat

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Nov 21: As a protest against the arrest of Deepak Subba, president of the Sonitpur district All Assam Gorkha Students’ Union (AAGSU) by Jamuguri police from his Dolabari residence on Wednesday night on the charge of duplicating a signature, the Sonitpur district committee of AAGSU staged a demonstration in front of Jamuguri PS on Thursday under the leadership of Hitesh Parajuli, general secretary of Sonitpur district AAGSU. According to information, Jamuguri police apprehended Deepak Subba on the basis of an FIR lodged by one Lal Bahadur Newar, a resident of Mangalboriya in the northern part of Jamugurihat.

It is pertinent to mention here that Deepak Subba sought a portion of land from Lal Bahadur Newar to open a new wine shop at Mangalboriya on lease. However, the person concerned denied doing so. Lal Bahadur lodged an FIR alleging that Deepak had tried to obtain land by duplicating his signature. On the basis of the FIR, Jamuguri police called Deepak to appear at the PS, but he didn’t. The police team arrested him from his Dolabari residence on Wednesday night and brought him to Jamuguri PS. A huge number of AAGSU activists assembled in front of Jamuguri PS on Thursday morning and staged a protest demanding the release of Deepak Subba. The protesters shouted slogans and staged a sit-in protest. Later, Deepak Subba was produced at the court and was released on bail.

