Aaradhyaa Dhanuka receives India’s youngest honorary doctorate degree

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 28: Aaradhyaa Dhanuka, has become the youngest achiever of the Doctorate Award at the tender age of 10 years.

The Honorary Doctorate Award Council awarded the Doctorate Award to Aaradhyaa, a resident of Guwahati. She is the daughter of industrialist Ghanshyam Dhanuka and Swati Dhanuka and grandaughter of renowned social worker Ashok Dhanuka and Kusum Dhanuka.

She is the youngest to hold this award in India as stated by both the prestigious organisations. She has also been honoured with the doctorate degree in sports by the World Peace of United Nations University and the Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Samaan Award in New Delhi by the Indian actress Dia Mirza in presence of Param Vir Chakra awardee Yogendra Sigh Yadav, international wrestler Narsingh Yadav, judge Avnish Saxena along with many other prominent dignitaries.

Aaradhyaa holds the remarkable feat of being the youngest honorary doctorate in sports, a child prodigy and has made the state proud through her immense talent.

She has also won seven state records, three national records and three world records along with the title of ‘Hula Hooping Girl of Assam’. Her excellence in both academics and sports acts as an inspiration for aspiring individuals to go beyond their comfort zone and do wonders