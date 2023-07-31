28 C
Guwahati
Monday, July 31, 2023
type here...

AASAA Demow regional committee felicitates meritorious Adivasi students

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

HT Correspondent

- Advertisement -

Demow, July 30: The All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow regional committee, along with all primary committees, organised a felicitation program at the Demow College auditorium on Sunday to honour the Adivasi students who secured first division in the HSLC and HS Final Examination 2023. Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA, Demow regional committee, presided over the meeting, and Kamal Bhumij, general secretary of AASAA, Demow regional committee, anchored the program.

A total of 91 Adivasi students were felicitated with certificates in the presence of dignitaries and AASAA leaders. The meritorious students were commended for their outstanding academic achievements. The program saw the presence of notable personalities, including Atmaram Kumar, professor of English department in Moran College, Ajay Kumar Gogoi, professor of Political Science in Moran Women College, Gauranga Chaura, chairman of Tea and Adivasi Welfare Board Sivasagar Sub-Division Committee, Tarun Kurmi, secretary of Chah Janajati Jatiya Sanmilani, Sivasagar District Committee, and Badal Kartick, cultural secretary of AASAA Central Committee.

 

 

Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama
Health Benefits Of Karela
Health Benefits Of Karela
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

CDFI condemns AASU for comments on Chakma tribe

The Hills Times - 0
Avoid such mistakes in your kid’s homework Most Beautiful Perennial Flowers That Bloom All Summer 5 Countries To Study MBBS In 2023 Top 10 Dystopian Korean Drama Health Benefits Of Karela