AASAA Demow regional committee felicitates meritorious Adivasi students

HT Correspondent

Demow, July 30: The All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow regional committee, along with all primary committees, organised a felicitation program at the Demow College auditorium on Sunday to honour the Adivasi students who secured first division in the HSLC and HS Final Examination 2023. Lalit Tanti, president of AASAA, Demow regional committee, presided over the meeting, and Kamal Bhumij, general secretary of AASAA, Demow regional committee, anchored the program.

A total of 91 Adivasi students were felicitated with certificates in the presence of dignitaries and AASAA leaders. The meritorious students were commended for their outstanding academic achievements. The program saw the presence of notable personalities, including Atmaram Kumar, professor of English department in Moran College, Ajay Kumar Gogoi, professor of Political Science in Moran Women College, Gauranga Chaura, chairman of Tea and Adivasi Welfare Board Sivasagar Sub-Division Committee, Tarun Kurmi, secretary of Chah Janajati Jatiya Sanmilani, Sivasagar District Committee, and Badal Kartick, cultural secretary of AASAA Central Committee.