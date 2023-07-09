AASAA Demow regional committee formed

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, July 8: A meeting was held in Demow Multi Purpose Building on Saturday where the All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA), Demow regional committee was formed. Binanda Chaura, president of AASAA, Demow Regional Committee presided over the meeting. In the meeting Mahesh Ghatowar, assistant secretary, central committee and Badal Kartick, assistant cultural secretary were present in the meeting as observers. Lalit Tanti was selected as president and Kamal Bhumij was selected as secretary of the 31-member of the AASAA, Demow Regional Committee.