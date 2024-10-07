24.3 C
AASU protests smart meter billing excesses in Sivasagar

Representational Image
HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Oct 5: Sivasagar District Students Union on Saturday took out a massive rally against the excess billing of smart meter in the district. 

The protesters were led by Samiran Phukan, Dhruvajyoti Kalita, Manav Hazarika, Deepankar Shaikia, Aditya Sharma, Partha Pratim Barua, Manasjyoti Saikia, Pritam Bargohain and Ankur Bora.

A group of women from Konwarpur also participated in the protest march. The student body raised slogans and against government and the APDCL department for their failure to provide electricity during peak hours. So they demanded that the department not to raise tarrif and power tarrif must be reduced.

The protesters demanded resignation of the Power Minister Nandita Garlossa . They urged the government remove all the shortcomings of the department and urged the department to perform its duties with a dedicated attitude towards the people. 

