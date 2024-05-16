ABSU Delegation Meets Bodoland University VC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 15: A delegation team of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), led by its president Dipen Boro and vice president Kwrwmdao Wary, met the newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University, Prof BL Ahuja, on Wednesday at the university office premises, Debargaon in Kokrajhar.

The students union submitted a memorandum to the VC of the university, and discussed various issues related to the education and development of the university.

The students union presented several demands, including the timely conduct of examinations and prompt declaration of results. They also emphasized the need for a 70% reservation for the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the university recruitment.

ABSU urged the vice chancellor to prioritize the interests of the students and the overall development of the university, cautioning against any mismanagement as experienced in the past.

In response, vice chancellor Prof Ahuja assured that the students’ interests and the university’s development would be prioritized.

ABSU president Dipen Boro informed that the meeting with VC of Bodoland University was a fruitful,and discussed thoroughly over the uplift and welfare of the university in days to come.He said that the students union urged the university authority to make healthy and quality educational environment amongst the citizens in the region.