ABSU urges GoI to establish Finance Commission for BTR

KOKRAJHAR, Sept 13: The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) has sought the government of India’s intervention in setting up a Finance Commission to grant more financial power to the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) for fostering welfare and development in the region.

ABSU president Dipen Boro, after attending a review meeting on the BTR Peace Accord 2020 in New Delhi on Friday, stated that the ABSU and other signatory organisations have been jointly urging the government of India for proper implementation of the clauses of the BTR Peace Accord. He also sought the government of India’s support in establishing a Finance Commission in the BTR to secure more financial power swiftly.

A tripartite review meeting was held on Friday at North Block, New Delhi, under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the Bodo Accord 2020 (BTR Agreement), chaired by Union Home secretary Gobind Mohan, IAS, with additional secretary NE Piyush Goyal, adviser NE AK Mishra, and joint director of IB, among others. The ABSU delegation, headed by Dipen Boro (president), Khanindra Basumatary (general secretary), and Kwrwmdao Wary (vice president), attended in Delhi, while chief secretary of Assam, Ravi Kota, ADGP (SB) Hiren Nath, and principal secretary of BTR, Akash Deep, participated virtually from Dispur and Kokrajhar, respectively.

The meeting was deemed fruitful and practical after a long period since the signing of the BTR Peace Accord. It focused on accelerating the implementation of the BTR Peace Accord clauses, including the inclusion of more villages from Sonitpur, Biswanath, and southern parts of the BTR, an increase from 40 to 60 seats in the BTR, the 125th Amendment of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India, and the establishment of a Finance Commission for greater financial autonomy.

ABSU president Dipen Boro has demanded the notification of BKWAC villages, land entitlement under the FRA for Sonitpur, Biswanath, Hojai, and Goalpara, among others. He also called for ST (Hills) status for the Boro-Kachari of Karbi Anglong, provincialisation of schools in the BTR and Assam, the establishment of a Centre of Excellence cum Cultural Centre at Dotma in Kokrajhar, the establishment of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Central University in Baksa, an NIT in Udalguri, NERIMS in Chirang, withdrawal of cases against ex-NDFB cadres, cessation of NIA cases, ex-gratia for martyr families, rehabilitation for remaining cadres, and the implementation of infrastructure and development packages at an accelerated pace.

ABSU president Dipen Boro stated that the ABSU would continue its efforts for the implementation of the BTR Accord and demanded that most of the projects begin before 2025. He added that the review meeting was meaningful, with a positive exchange of views regarding the proper implementation of the BTR Peace Accord clauses. He emphasised that since the signing of the Accord on January 27, 2020, the Bodoland region has witnessed peace and tranquillity among its citizens.