Thursday, February 1, 2024
ABVP sweeps Jagiroad College Students’ Union Election

HT Correspondent

JAGIROAD, Jan 31: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) candidates of Jagiroad College were elected unopposed in all the posts of the Jagiroad College Students’ Union Election held on Tuesday, after the nominations of other parties were rejected. As per the results announced, the winners are Raju Sarkar for the post of president, Princi Priya Bora for the post of general secretary, Pranjal Malang, assistant secretary, Nishita Das, social services department secretary, Biswajit Sarkar for light sports department secretary, Arindam Bora as student lounge secretary, Amisha Sultana as cultural department secretary, Sanjay Rajbhar, Kashyap Nath, Asim Deka, Satwik Biswas, and Raju Biswas as class representatives. The winners were congratulated by Apurba Deka, the personal assistant of local MLA and Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika, Tiwa Autonomous Council nominated member Khagen Das, Mandal BJP president Prabin Deka, and many other BJP leaders and workers.

