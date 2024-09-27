27 C
Guwahati
Friday, September 27, 2024
type here...

Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana applications to open on Sept 28

The scholarship program will feature online coaching for 500 aspirants and direct mode coaching for 12 students at centers in Delhi NCR.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: The applications for the prestigious “Governor of Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25,” a scholarship program aimed at supporting aspiring civil servants from the state, will open on 27th September 2024, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Applications for The Governor of Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25, a scholarship program for civil services aspirants of Assam, will open tomorrow.”

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Raj Bhavan, Assam, and two esteemed partner organizations, “Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram” and “Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan,” will offerk financial aid and quality coaching to help candidates prepare for civil services examinations.

The scholarship program will feature online coaching for 500 aspirants and direct mode coaching for 12 students at centers in Delhi NCR.

The selection process includes a “All Assam Talent Search Examination,” along with group counseling and personal interviews.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, the screening test for shortlisted candidates will take place on 20th October 2024, and results will be declared on 27th October 2024.

Interested candidates have until 6th October 2024 to submit their applications.

For more information, aspirants can refer to the official portal at (http://gappy.assam.gov.in) or check the detailed poster provided by the Chief Minister’s Office.

“The last date for submission is 6th October 2024. For further details, please refer to the poster below or visit gappy.assam.gov.in”, the CMO added.

5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Minister Pegu urges ADRE candidates to follow new frisking rules

The Hills Times -
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India