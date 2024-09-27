Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana applications to open on Sept 28

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: The applications for the prestigious “Governor of Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25,” a scholarship program aimed at supporting aspiring civil servants from the state, will open on 27th September 2024, Chief Minister’s Office announced on Friday.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister’s Office stated, “Applications for The Governor of Assam’s Pratibha Protsahan Yojana 2024-25, a scholarship program for civil services aspirants of Assam, will open tomorrow.”

The last date for submission is 6th October 2024.



The last date for submission is 6th October 2024.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with Raj Bhavan, Assam, and two esteemed partner organizations, “Paavan Chintan Dhara Ashram” and “Arya Pratibha Vikas Sansthan,” will offerk financial aid and quality coaching to help candidates prepare for civil services examinations.

The scholarship program will feature online coaching for 500 aspirants and direct mode coaching for 12 students at centers in Delhi NCR.

The selection process includes a “All Assam Talent Search Examination,” along with group counseling and personal interviews.

Additionally, the screening test for shortlisted candidates will take place on 20th October 2024, and results will be declared on 27th October 2024.

Interested candidates have until 6th October 2024 to submit their applications.

For more information, aspirants can refer to the official portal at (http://gappy.assam.gov.in) or check the detailed poster provided by the Chief Minister’s Office.

