28 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
type here...

ADRE candidates can submit objections to answer key from Oct 9: Pegu

While addressing the candidates who took part ADRE 2.0 for Class-III posts, including those for Bachelor Degree Level and HSLC Level (Driver), held on 29 September 2024, Pegu informed that the candidates must submit objections by paying a fee of Rs. 500 per question.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections to the official Answer Key via an online portal available on the Assam State School Education Board (SEBA) website starting on 9th October 2024 at 11:30 AM and continuing until 18th October 2024, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

While addressing the candidates who took part ADRE 2.0 for Class-III posts, including those for Bachelor Degree Level and HSLC Level (Driver), held on 29 September 2024, Pegu informed that the candidates must submit objections by paying a fee of Rs. 500 per question.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Through this portal, candidates can submit objections to the Answer Key by paying Rs. 500 per question. Valid justifications are required, or the objection will be dismissed. If the objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded.”

Each objection should be accompanied by valid justification; otherwise, it will be dismissed.

Meanwhile, if the objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded to the candidate.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, the objections will be reviewed by a Committee of Academic Experts, and the committee’s decision will be final.

Additionally, candidates can log in to the portal using their Application ID and password.

For further details, they are encouraged to visit the official SEBA website at (http://site.sebaonline.org) or the Assam government website at (http://assam.gov.in).

“A Committee of Academic Experts will review all objections, and their decision will be final. Candidates must log in using their Application ID and password”, Pegu added.

7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
South Indian Holiday Ideas For October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati Police recover bike; 2 arrested in theft, impersonation cases

The Hills Times -
7 Places To Visit In Shillong For Couples At Night South Indian Holiday Ideas For October 8 Famous Hills To Visit In Meghalaya In October 9 Must Visit Places In Kerala In October 9 South Indian Egg Recipes For Breakfast