ADRE candidates can submit objections to answer key from Oct 9: Pegu

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: Assam Direct Recruitment Examinations (ADRE) candidates will have the opportunity to raise objections to the official Answer Key via an online portal available on the Assam State School Education Board (SEBA) website starting on 9th October 2024 at 11:30 AM and continuing until 18th October 2024, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

While addressing the candidates who took part ADRE 2.0 for Class-III posts, including those for Bachelor Degree Level and HSLC Level (Driver), held on 29 September 2024, Pegu informed that the candidates must submit objections by paying a fee of Rs. 500 per question.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “Through this portal, candidates can submit objections to the Answer Key by paying Rs. 500 per question. Valid justifications are required, or the objection will be dismissed. If the objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded.”

For all candidates of the ADRE 2.0 exam (Class-III posts, Bachelor Degree Level, and HSLC Level – Driver) conducted on 29 September 2024, an online portal will be accessible from 9 October (starting at 11:30 AM) to 18 October 2024 on the Assam State School Education Board… pic.twitter.com/BWPuj9nN1u — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) October 8, 2024

Each objection should be accompanied by valid justification; otherwise, it will be dismissed.

Meanwhile, if the objection is accepted, the fee will be refunded to the candidate.

- Advertisement -

Subsequently, the objections will be reviewed by a Committee of Academic Experts, and the committee’s decision will be final.

Additionally, candidates can log in to the portal using their Application ID and password.

For further details, they are encouraged to visit the official SEBA website at (http://site.sebaonline.org) or the Assam government website at (http://assam.gov.in).

“A Committee of Academic Experts will review all objections, and their decision will be final. Candidates must log in using their Application ID and password”, Pegu added.