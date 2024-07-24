Agniveer Recruitment Rally commences at Jaswant Stadium

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, July 23: The Agniveer Recruitment Rally for the four districts of Central Assam namely, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon got underway on Tuesday at the Jaswant Stadium, Missamari Military Station, Sonitpur. District commissioner Deba Kumar Mishra visited the military station on Tuesday and interacted with the candidates, wishing them luck for successful participation in the rally. The district commissioner was accompanied by additional district commissioner Pranjit Deb, circle officer of Thelamara Revenue Circle Himadri Bora, Army recruiting officers from Shillong and Jorhat offices and other concerned officials of both civil administration and army for the recruitment.

- Advertisement -

It is to be noted that Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Shillong will be conducting the Agniveer Army Recruitment Rally for Central Districts of Assam at Jaswant Stadium, Missamari Military Station from July 23 to July 27, 2024. The first phase of the recruitment rally involved an online common entrance exam that was conducted nationwide in April-May 2024. The results of the shortlisted candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Army, www.joinindianarmy.nic.in .

It is pertinent to mention that the second phase of the Agniveer Recruitment Rally for Biswanath district will be held on July 24, 2024, the third phase will be on July 25, 2024 for Nagaon district, the fourth phase Army Recruitment Rally for Agniveer (general duty) of Morigaon district and Agniveer tradesmen (10th pass) for all central districts of Assam i.e. Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon will be on July 26, 2024 and the fifth phase Army Recruitment Rally for Agniveer tradesmen (8th pass), Agniveer technical and Agniveer (office assistant) for all central districts of Assam i.e. Sonitpur, Biswanath, Nagaon and Morigaon will be held on July 27, 2024.

The Army has made complete preparations for the rally, in which the district administration and police department have played an important role. This rally is organised only for the shortlisted candidates of the online common entrance exam that was conducted nationwide in April-May 2024. The recruitment rally is free, fair and transparent so all candidates are advised not to approach any type of touts.

Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Shillong had posted recruitment-related instructions and information sheets in all District HQs. Candidates will undergo physical tests in the rally ground and medical tests will be conducted for those who have completed both physical fitness test and physical measurement test. Medically unfit candidates will be sent to Military Hospital, Tezpur for review.

- Advertisement -

The civil administration has ensured necessary arrangements like accommodation, bio breaks, drinking water and provision for buses.

Information leaflets have been displayed at all prominent places for guiding the candidates to the rally venue. Additional measures have been taken for security and crowd control by Army and Police.