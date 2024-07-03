AHSEC suspends HS level SOS examination due to rising water levels in state

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 3: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) on Tuesday released a statement declaring the postponement of the State Open School (SOS) exam for the Higher Secondary (HS) level, which was originally set for July 3, 2024.

This decision has been made in light of the extensive flooding impacting numerous districts in Assam, as several rivers have surpassed the danger level.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated, “Important Notice: State Open School (SOS) examination of H S Level under AHSEC scheduled to be held from 3rd July, 2024 is suspended until further notice due to flood.”

AHSEC has instructed all relevant institutions to notify their affiliated students and linked institutions regarding the postponement. The exams, initially planned for April-May 2024, will be rescheduled once the floodwaters subside and the situation improves.

The council has also stressed the significance of safety and directed the Officer-in-Charge of each designated examination center to make sure that all confidential examination materials, including blank answer scripts and supplementary materials, are securely stored in local Police Stations and Treasury Offices.

Moreover, collaboration with police and treasury officers has been made obligatory to ensure the protection of these materials until the examinations can be rescheduled.

Additional details on the updated examination timetable will be shared as conditions improve.

AHSEC has advised all schools and students to remain informed through official notifications for more guidance.