AIUDF will not join hands with BJP: Badruddin Ajmal

HT Digital,

Guwahati, March 28: AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal declared on Thursday that his party will not form a coalition with the BJP-led NDA if they return to power at the national level post the Lok Sabha elections.

He confidently predicted victory in all three seats they are contesting. Ajmal expressed dismay over the internal discord within the INDIA Bloc over seat distribution, suggesting that their individual fights could inadvertently benefit the BJP. He also predicted significant losses for BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Ajmal concluded by saying that the BJP’s dream of changing the Constitution, which would require over 400 seats, will never be fulfilled. The elections for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will be held over three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7.

The general election will be conducted in seven stages, starting April 19, with approximately 970 million voters participating. The votes will be counted on June 4. In the previous Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 7 out of the 14 seats in Assam, while Congress and AIUDF secured three seats each.