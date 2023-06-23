AJYCP demands President’s Rule in Manipur, stages protest in Jorhat



HT Correspondent

JORHAT, June 22: The Jorhat district unit of AJYCP (All Assam Students’ Union) organised a sit-in protest in front of the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office complex on Thursday, demanding the dismissal of the BJP-led government under chief minister N Biren Singh in Manipur. Holding banners and placards, the protestors urged for the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, citing a complete failure of the government in maintaining law and order.

Expressing grave concern over the loss of lives and destruction of property resulting from the prolonged ethnic clashes in Manipur, which began approximately a month and a half ago, the student organisation submitted a memorandum through the Jorhat DC’s office to the President of India. The memorandum outlined their grievances and called for immediate action.

The protestors also criticised the Prime Minister for his silence on the matter, highlighting the inconsistency between his frequent references to the north-east region in his speeches and his lack of response to the prevailing situation in Manipur.

