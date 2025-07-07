26 C
AJYCP to install bust of late singer Rajib Gogoi in Bokajan

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, July 6: The Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP), Bokajan unit, has decided to install a bust of the late popular singer Rajib Gogoi—also known as Rajib Sadiya—at its office premises in Bokajan, Karbi Anglong, in recognition of his contribution to Assamese music and culture.

The designated spot for the bust was formally marked on Saturday in the presence of AJYCP executive member Jitu Phukan, local social workers, and journalists.

Social worker Jugal Chetia lit a ceremonial lamp and placed a few trowels of concrete at the spot to signify the beginning of the installation process.

Rajib Gogoi, known for his soulful songs that highlighted the struggles of the common man, hailed from Tupsinga Gaon in Sadiya.

He had collaborated with notable Assamese singers such as Krishnamobi Chutia, Neel Akash Das, and Rakesh Reeyan. His popular songs include Xandhu Kotha, Goree Gorokhia, and Anurag Tumi.

The singer tragically passed away on January 12 this year after collapsing during a performance in Tinsukia, Assam.

The AJYCP’s initiative aims to honour his legacy and inspire future generations through his life and music.

