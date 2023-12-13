18 C
Akhil Gogoi threatens renewed anti-CAA stir

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Dec 12: Akhil Gogoi, the Raijor Dal supremo, paid homage to the five people who died in police firing during the anti-CAA stir in a protest rally in Samaguri near Amguri on Monday. During the event, he threatened the resumption of the stir if the government implements the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He stated that Raijor Dal would be supported by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samitee, Nari Mukti Sangram Samitee, Chatra Mukti Sangram Samitee, and all other anti-communal democratic forces.

 

