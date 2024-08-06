All Assam Buddhist Association demands justice for student 

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Aug 5: The All Assam Buddhist Association Tinsukia district committee on Monday submitted a memorandum to the Margherita sub-divisional officer (civil) seeking justice for Gamrin Meket, a class 10 student studying at St Paul School in Udaipur under the Margherita sub-division of Tinsukia district. Meket’s body was found hanged at the school hostel verandah with both hands and legs tied.

Sashidhar Shyam and Sibu Talukdar, president and general secretary of the All Assam Buddhist Association Tinsukia district committee, expressed their deep concern over the tragic death of Gamrin Meket. They described it as unfortunate and suspicious, suspecting a planned murder. They urged the Margherita sub-divisional officer (civil) to conduct a thorough investigation to ensure that those responsible are arrested and given strict punishment under the law.

The committee also demanded that St Paul School be renamed in honour of Gamrin Meket and that the government provide a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the deceased’s family.