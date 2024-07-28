Alleged corruption in construction of drains at Margherita

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 27: Rampant corruption has been alleged in sewerage works worth Rs 21 crore under the NLCPR scheme at Margherita town.

The sewerage works were done under NLCPR scheme at ward number 4 under Margherita Municipality Board of Tinsukia District.

The poor conditions irked locals and urged authorities to look into the matter.

Local residents of this area said that construction of drain started a month ago but allegedly unfortunately low substandard materials were used where instead of cement and sand mud is used at construction work.

Papu Dutta president of Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee an Umbrella organisation of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity(KMSS) came down heavily on the ongoing NLCPR scheme construction work where an huge amount of Rs 21 crore has been allegedly wasted.

Dutta said that NLCPR scheme drain work started more than 6 years ago at Margherita town area but unfortunately due to unscientific way of construction water logging occurred at Margherita town area.

Dutta further accused that substandard cement, rod, bricks and other materials are used at NLCPR scheme drain construction work.