30 C
Guwahati
Sunday, July 28, 2024
type here...

Alleged corruption in construction of drains at Margherita

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, July 27: Rampant corruption has been alleged in sewerage works worth Rs 21 crore under the NLCPR scheme at Margherita town.

- Advertisement -

The sewerage works were done under NLCPR scheme at ward number 4 under Margherita Municipality Board of Tinsukia District.

The poor conditions irked locals and urged authorities to look into the matter.

Local residents of this area said that construction of drain started a month ago but allegedly unfortunately low substandard materials were used where instead of cement and sand mud is used at construction work.

Papu Dutta president of Satra Mukti Sangram Samity Central Committee an Umbrella organisation of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samity(KMSS) came down heavily on the ongoing NLCPR scheme construction work where an huge amount of Rs 21 crore has been allegedly wasted.

- Advertisement -

Dutta said that NLCPR scheme drain work started more than 6 years ago at Margherita town area but unfortunately due to unscientific way of construction water logging occurred at Margherita town area.

Dutta further accused that substandard cement, rod, bricks and other materials are used at NLCPR scheme drain construction work.

Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 July, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia 10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers 8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards