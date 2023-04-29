Annual conference of KLA underway  

HT Bureau

DIPHU, April 28: The 31st annual conference of Karbi Lammet Amei – Karbi literary body got underway at Rasinja Aklam, Dongkamukam. The four day literary gathering started on April 27 and will conclude on April 30.

As informed by the KLA central committee, there were 250 delegates from 45 of 75 branches; 105 delegates from 10 regional committees and from the central committee 65 delegates present on the occasion.

The programme started with the lighting of a lamp at the statue of late Longkam Teron, founder president, KLA, followed by the hoisting of the KLA flag by president, Barim Engti. Late Longkam Teron day was inaugurated by late Teron’s son Probhat Teron.

Releasing of books was also done on the occasion, which was chaired by vice president, Kamsing Hanse. Among the books released were third publication of Adam Asar by Bonglong Terang; Jutang Kangdir by Kehai Bey; re-publication of Sarlamthe by late Longkam Teron; Hemphu Pirthe Kevang and Kuruar by Lunse Timung and souvenir –Dikrutpi Armung – The echo of Dikrutpi.

The book release event was attended by MLA, Darsing Ronghang; deputy chairman, KAAC and president, Reception Committee, Raju Tisso; executive member, KAAC and general secretary, reception committee, Lunsing Teron including KLA members and literary persons.

Furthermore, a poet’s meet was held which was inaugurated by KLA founding general secretary Padmashree Rongbong Terang. The meeting was chaired by vice president, KLA, Karon Hansepi.