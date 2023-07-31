Anti-Terrorism Day observed in remembrance of Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 30: The Anti-Terrorism Day was observed on the 27th death anniversary of Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary, the former president of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), at his burial place Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary Park, Goybari near Basugaon in Chirang district on Sunday.

The day’s observance began with the half hoisting of the ABSU flag by Dipen Boro, ABSU president, followed by floral tributes at the tomb, initiated by his spouse Bhanumati Basumatary, in an event organised by All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary was tragically shot dead by unknown miscreants on July 30, 1996. To commemorate his memory and promote awareness against terrorism, a signature campaign program was carried out during the event. Additionally, a blood donation camp was organised, with student union activists and citizens coming forward to donate blood on the occasion.

Later in the day, an open discussion was chaired by Dipen Boro, president of ABSU, to mark the Anti-Terrorism Day. Distinguished personalities such as Dr Surath Narzary, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Pramod Boro, chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Rwngwra Narzary, Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Samudra Gupta Kashyap, State Information Commissioner, government of Assam, and ABSU adviser Khungkhra Swargiary graced the occasion.

The All Bodo Students Union has been observing the ‘Anti-Terrorism Day’ every year since 1997, following the tragic death of ABSU president Swmbla Basumatary. His successor, then-president of ABSU, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, declared this day to be observed as the ‘Anti-Terrorism Day’ to combat terrorism and promote peace in the region.

Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary, also known as ‘Jwhwlao’ or ‘Hero’ by ABSU, was an active student leader and dynamic social activist among the Bodos at that time. He dedicated his life to the upliftment and welfare of the Bodo community, leaving a significant impact on their ideology and philosophy.

ABSU president Dipen Boro stated that the students’ union has been observing the Anti-Terrorism Day annually to honour the memory of Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary and combat terrorism through various events, including worldwide campaigns and intellectual discussions.

Pramod Boro, the chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), fondly recalled the contributions of Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary, whose dedication to the Bodo community’s welfare will always be remembered and cherished.

