Doctor Assaulted at Tripura’s GBP Hospital, Sparks Safety Concerns

AGARTALA, AUGUST 4: In a shocking incident that has set alarm bells ringing over the safety of healthcare workers, a physician at Tripura’s top state-run Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital was brutally attacked by two patient attendants at dawn on Sunday. The victim, Dr Litan Das, suffered severe injuries and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital. Hospital authorities have confirmed he is safe.

The assault occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. when two men, Tapan Sarkar and Bapan Sarkar, brought their father, Bimal Sarkar, to the emergency ward. The patient was reported to have taken a combination of alcohol and poison. As doctors treated him, the two attendants suddenly became violent and physically attacked Dr Das and another doctor, Dr Abhiek Deb.

“They verbally insulted the doctors, then shoved them to the ground and brutally attacked them,” stated Dr Shishendu Dhar, department head of the emergency unit. “Even though our team attended to their immediate medical needs, they were attacked unprovoked. It’s absolutely appalling.”

Despite the prompt arrival of private security guards, the attack could not be prevented, nor could the attackers be apprehended. The two had escaped the hospital compound immediately after the attack, leaving behind their father, who was still under treatment. Police visited the hospital and commenced searches later, but arrests are yet to be made, as per the last reports.

A written complaint has been registered at the police station, and hospital officials have said that the Medical Superintendent will file a detailed First Information Report (FIR) on Monday.

Speaking on the incident, Deputy Medical Superintendent Dr Kanak Chowdhury expressed serious concern on the increasing vulnerability of medical professionals. “We feel more and more insecure,” he said. “Beating up doctors who are trying their best to save lives is just unacceptable.”

The attack has once again brought focus to the necessity of strong legal safeguards for healthcare workers and strict enforcement of law against violence in hospitals. Medical bodies and civil society organizations have urged immediate action to provide security and respect to those who are at work on the medical frontlines.