Assam: Eight Injured in Major Road Accident on Khowang Flyover, Three Critical

HT DIGITAL

DIBRUGARH, AUGUST 4: A serious road crash on the new Khowang flyover in Assam’s Dibrugarh district injured eight individuals early on Monday morning. Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition. The crash took place when an unidentified speeding night bus collided with two private cars carrying pilgrims to a Bol Bom pilgrimage.

The accident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred early in the morning. The two luxury cars — marked with registration numbers AS 06 AA 5723 and AS 06 H 1049 — were hit by the night bus from the rear. The resulting crash made both vehicles deviate from their trajectory and hit the road divider, resulting in a serious injury to the passengers.

All the injured are suspected to be locals from Khowang. They were rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh immediately for emergency care. Hospital officials confirmed that three of the survivors are critical and are undergoing intensive care.

Even though the official identities of the injured are yet to be announced, local sources describe the victims as marchers in a Bol Bom religious procession, a traditional procession that is undertaken during the holy month of Shravan.

The night bus that crashed on the run escaped the scene as soon as it happened. Police officers from Khowang police station have initiated a manhunt and are studying CCTV footage and other evidence to trace and identify the vehicle.

The bus did not halt following the accident. We are attempting to determine its registration and its route. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” a police official said.