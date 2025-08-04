29.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 4, 2025
type here...

Assam: Eight Injured in Major Road Accident on Khowang Flyover, Three Critical

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

DIBRUGARH, AUGUST 4: A serious road crash on the new Khowang flyover in Assam’s Dibrugarh district injured eight individuals early on Monday morning. Three of the victims are said to be in critical condition. The crash took place when an unidentified speeding night bus collided with two private cars carrying pilgrims to a Bol Bom pilgrimage.

- Advertisement -

The accident, according to eyewitnesses, occurred early in the morning. The two luxury cars — marked with registration numbers AS 06 AA 5723 and AS 06 H 1049 — were hit by the night bus from the rear. The resulting crash made both vehicles deviate from their trajectory and hit the road divider, resulting in a serious injury to the passengers.

Related Posts:

All the injured are suspected to be locals from Khowang. They were rushed to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh immediately for emergency care. Hospital officials confirmed that three of the survivors are critical and are undergoing intensive care.

Even though the official identities of the injured are yet to be announced, local sources describe the victims as marchers in a Bol Bom religious procession, a traditional procession that is undertaken during the holy month of Shravan.

The night bus that crashed on the run escaped the scene as soon as it happened. Police officers from Khowang police station have initiated a manhunt and are studying CCTV footage and other evidence to trace and identify the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

The bus did not halt following the accident. We are attempting to determine its registration and its route. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway,” a police official said.

View all stories
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon
10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Clears 1,000 Bighas of Forest Land in Massive Eviction Drive

The Hills Times -
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August India’s Top 8 Expressways That Redefine The Road Trip Experience 10 Delicious Ways To Enjoy Corn During The Monsoon 10 Wild Animals You Must See in Assam 10 Deep-Fried Bengali Snacks To Enjoy During The Monsoon