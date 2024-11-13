22 C
Application deadline for PGT, Grad posts extended; ‘Parangat’ holders now eligible

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 13: The deadline for applications for 9,717 vacant posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Graduate Teachers in government and provincialized secondary schools has been extended, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Wednesday.

As per the official notice shared by the Minister on the micro-blogging site X, applicants now have until November 20, 2024 (midnight) to complete their online applications.

Pegu wrote, “The last date of application for Post Graduate Teachers and Graduate Teachers is extended till the 20 November 2024.”

https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1856586752909033634

He also highlighted a significant update regarding eligibility criteria for the post of PGT (Hindi).

In addition to the mandatory B.Ed. degree, candidates holding a ‘Parangat’ degree can also apply for this role.

“Further, in addition to B. Ed. degree, “Parangat” degree is also allowed to apply for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (Hindi)”, Pegu added.

Furthermore, an ‘Edit Option’ will be available for applicants who have successfully submitted their applications.

From November 22 to November 30, 2024 (midnight), candidates will be able to review and correct any errors in their submitted applications via the online portal, ensuring accuracy in the recruitment process.

