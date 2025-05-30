24.2 C
APSC chairperson Deboraj Upadhyay holds review meeting at Tezpur

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
TEZPUR, May 29: The Chairperson of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC), Retired IPS officer Deboraj Upadhyay, convened a review meeting on Thursday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office in Sonitpur.

The meeting was attended by District Commissioner Ankur Bharali, Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha, Additional District Commissioner Kabita Kakati Konwar, and other officials to discuss preparations for the upcoming Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2024, scheduled for June 8, 2025, in the district.

The discussion centered on ensuring the fair and transparent conduct of the examination.

Detailed briefings were held with centre supervisors, magistrates, and other stakeholders regarding their roles and responsibilities.

Representatives from the postal department and APDCL were also updated on protocols for transporting OMR sheets and maintaining uninterrupted power supply during the exam.

Key issues addressed included the duties of supervisors, invigilators, magistrates, and police personnel; enforcement of rules on permissible and prohibited items in exam halls; arrangements for covered frisking areas for female candidates; availability of cloakroom facilities; use of e-admission certificates; and the importance of pre-examination briefings for both invigilators and candidates.

District Commissioner Ankur Bharali reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to ensuring all protocols are strictly followed for a smooth examination process.

Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha outlined the security arrangements, transportation escort, and related measures.

Chairperson Deboraj Upadhyay urged all stakeholders to perform their duties diligently to uphold the integrity of the examination.

The CCE (Prelims), 2024 will be conducted at three centres in Sonitpur district: Darrang College, Tezpur, hosting approximately 900 candidates; Tezpur College, Tezpur, with around 800 candidates; and Tezpur Government Boys’ School, Tezpur, where nearly 500 candidates will appear.

