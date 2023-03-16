Arms, Ammunition Found Buried Underground In Karbi Anglong

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, March 16: Karbi Anglong Police on Wednesday recovered a massive cache of arms and ammunition. As per reports, police officials found the arms stash buried underground.

Police stated that the seizure was made during a raid operated at Langhin in Dokmoka in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The seized arms and ammunition consisted of an AK-47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 0.32mm pistol, a carbine, and two magazines. Furthermore, nine magazines of the AK series, 88 live rounds, and seven 9mm bullets were also recovered during the raid.

Officials are yet to discover where the arms have come from. Police suspect that the arms and ammunition belong to insurgent outfits. A detailed investigation into the matter of the recovery has been initiated by the police.

Earlier on March 12, two persons were arrested and arms and ammunition were seized from their possession at Tanhril in Mizoram.

According to police officials, the arrested duo have been recognized as Indu Bikas (30) hailing from Silsuri, and Lalhmangaihzuala (45), a resident of Chawngte. The accused duo and seized items were handed over to the Vaivakawn police station.