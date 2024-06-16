Around ₹14 lakh in cash recovered from residence of Jorhat’s Forest Officer

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 16: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption conducted a raid at the residence of a Regional Forest Officer, recovering approximately ₹14,56,500 in cash.

The Forest Officer, identified as Eqbal Ahmed, was arrested during an anti-corruption operation in Jorhat, Assam. Ahmed was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of ₹30,000, marking a significant step against reported malpractice within the forest department.

Ahmed’s arrest follows multiple complaints lodged against him in the past.

The successful operation was carried out by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, underscoring efforts to combat corruption and uphold transparency in state government departments.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the operation, tweeting, “Today, on 15.06.2024, the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption team conducted a successful operation in Jorhat. Forest Range Officer Iqbal Ahmed was caught red-handed in his office accepting a ₹30,000 bribe for issuing a license. Justice in action.”