Golaghat Forest Officer Arrested for Accepting Rs 30,000 Bribe

GUWAHATI, June 21: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Jnana Ranjan Das, AFS, DFO of Social Forestry, Golaghat, on Thursday for accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 at his official residence in Golaghat.

The bribe was allegedly taken to prevent the cancellation of a work order, as stated by the complainant.

In a related incident, Gopal Deka, Forest Beat Officer of Gabhoru Beat in Sonitpur district, was also arrested for accepting a bribe within his office premises. The bribe was reportedly given to facilitate the unhindered transportation of vehicles carrying forest products.

Earlier this month in Jorhat, Assam, Regional Forest Officer Iqbal Ahmed was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 during an anti-corruption operation. Ahmed’s arrest followed previous complaints filed against him, highlighting efforts to tackle corruption within the forest department.

The operations by the Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption underscore their commitment to combatting corruption and promoting transparency within government agencies.