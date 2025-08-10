25.1 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 10, 2025
type here...

Arunachal plans to set up private 2G ethanol plant using bamboo as renewable feedstock: Minister Ojing Tasing

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

ITANAGAR, Aug 9: Arunachal Pradesh minister Ojing Tasing on Saturday said the state has taken a decisive step towards becoming a leader in India’s clean energy transformation with plans to set up the country’s first private 2G ethanol plant using bamboo as a renewable feedstock.

The announcement was made by Tasing, the state’s rural development and panchayati raj minister, on social media, after attending a virtual conference on ‘pioneering sustainable bio-industrial development in Arunachal Pradesh’, here.

- Advertisement -

Tasing described the initiative as a landmark platform to chart a greener and more prosperous future for the state.

Related Posts:

“This ambitious project is more than a technological breakthrough; it is a statement of Arunachal Pradesh’s resolve to lead India’s clean energy transformation,” Tasing said, adding that the use of bamboo aligns perfectly with the state’s abundant natural resources and commitment to sustainability.

The minister emphasised that the ethanol plant would not only promote eco-friendly industrialisation but also open new economic opportunities for local communities.

“By leveraging our resources in a sustainable way, we will create a thriving bio-economy that generates green jobs, empowers rural communities, adds value to local produce, and strengthens our economic self-reliance,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Highlighting the human and environmental dimensions of the project, Tasing said, “This is development that respects the environment, honours our people, and places Arunachal at the forefront of the nation’s eco-industrial growth story.”

The virtual conference brought together policymakers, industry experts, and entrepreneurs to explore sustainable pathways for bio-industrial growth, with the proposed ethanol plant seen as a flagship venture that could inspire similar initiatives across the country. (PTI)

Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August
10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Illiteracy allegation and BJP funding claims spark political storm in Gossaigaon

The Hills Times -
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places Top 8 Oldest Dishes in the World 9 Rare Animals Of The Indian Desert 7 Lesser-Known Facts About Delhi’s Red Fort 10 Stunning Islands Around The World To Visit In August